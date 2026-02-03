Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have announced a broad expansion of cooperation across economic, energy, defense and regional security fields following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to the kingdom on Feb. 3, 2026, with both governments emphasizing shared interests, historic ties and a joint commitment to stability across the region.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Directorate said that the two sides praised the strength of bilateral relations and highlighted ongoing coordination in areas ranging from trade and investment to defense, renewable energy and digital transformation. Officials noted that the two nations aim to align opportunities created under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Türkiye’s Century Vision to boost non-oil trade, support major infrastructure projects and encourage private sector partnerships. The statement welcomed the progress made during the Turkish-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, which showcased new prospects in tourism, construction, ICT, health and manufacturing.

The two governments said they would continue strengthening coordination under the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, covering fields such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, space technologies, civil aviation, logistics, culture, youth, education, media, environment, food security and customs. They affirmed readiness to enhance defense ties and expand collaboration against terrorism, extremism, cyberthreats and transnational crime.

On regional issues, the statement emphasized joint efforts to promote peace and stability, voicing deep concern over escalating conflicts and the humanitarian toll in several hotspots. Regarding Palestine, both sides condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, the blockade of aid and the worsening humanitarian crisis. They called for an immediate strengthening of the cease-fire, the reopening of crossings for unrestricted aid delivery, and progress toward a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. The statement also condemned Israel’s destruction of UNRWA facilities in occupied Jerusalem.

The two countries reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives on Yemen, Somalia and Sudan, backing legitimate institutions, territorial integrity and political processes aimed at resolving conflicts and restoring stability. They rejected unilateral or separatist moves that undermine national unity in these countries.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation, including within global and regional organizations, and noted Türkiye’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the G20 Summit in 2030. They also welcomed the signing of four new agreements covering justice, renewable energy, peaceful space cooperation and research and innovation.

Both countries also reaffirmed plans to deepen energy cooperation, including in oil derivatives, petrochemicals, power grid connectivity, renewable energy technologies, and clean hydrogen. They also underscored the need to secure critical mineral supply chains and pursue joint research on low-emission technologies. Saudi Arabia expressed support for Türkiye’s presidency and hosting of COP31 in Antalya in November 2026.

Erdoğan arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, on the first day of his trip to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, which established diplomatic relations with the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1929, have built strong ties over nearly a century through high-level reciprocal visits and regional organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).