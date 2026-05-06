Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met in Ankara on Wednesday for the third meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, where the two sides also signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

The agreement, officially titled "Agreement Between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Special Passports," was signed following the council meeting, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan held talks with a Saudi delegation led by Bin Farhan in the Turkish capital as part of the council, which serves as a platform for coordination and cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia on bilateral and regional issues.

Officials did not immediately provide further details regarding the meeting.

The Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council was established in 2016 and held its first meeting in Ankara in 2017. The second meeting was held in May 2025 in Riyadh. The council is comprised of five subcommittees, including the committees on politics, diplomacy, military and security, culture, sports, media, tourism, social development, health, education, commerce, industry, investment, infrastructure and energy.

Bilateral ties between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have flourished in recent years, and the two countries have also enhanced cooperation in multilateral platforms. As for economic ties, bilateral trade volume rose to $8.5 billion as of the end of 2025.