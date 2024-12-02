Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed anti-regime groups’ offensive in Syria and Palestine-Israel conflict at a meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. Fidan said at a joint news conference that Ankara has repeatedly issued warnings to all parties of the conflict to avoid escalation of tensions.

He said problems unresolved for the past 13 years since the start of unrest in Syria led to the current situation. He added that it would be false to explain away the developments as a result of foreign intervention. He underlined that Türkiye always supported territorial integrity of Syria.

He added that Türkiye and Iran saw eye-to-eye in cooperation against terrorism and said Ankara would not allow terrorist groups to exploit instability in Syria.

Fidan stated that they had measures in place against possible problems that may affect Türkiye.

