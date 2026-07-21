Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Tuesday that Türkiye has been admitted to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a dialogue partner.

Fidan noted that only 11 countries had previously been granted this status by the bloc. The decision to accept Türkiye was taken in Manila, the Philippines, during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The three-day meeting opened on Tuesday with a focus on the U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

"Under the leadership of our esteemed President, we have achieved another significant milestone in our foreign policy, which is capable of taking a multidimensional view of the world and global developments while influencing the international agenda and the global system. This places Türkiye in the highest status within ASEAN after full membership. Following our application in 2024, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to my fellow foreign ministers who supported our bid throughout the process, as well as to the Philippines, the current ASEAN chair, and the ASEAN Secretariat," Fidan said in a social media post.

"This development is of great importance in enhancing our influence in the Asia-Pacific, the eastern pillar of our global diplomacy, advancing our long-term strategy toward the ASEAN region, and bringing our existing initiatives to fruition. Since laying the foundation of our institutional relations with ASEAN in 2010, we have expanded cooperation with ASEAN member states across all fields and increased our bilateral trade volume from $6.5 billion to $16 billion. With Dialogue Partner status, we believe our political and economic cooperation with the ASEAN region, home to nearly 700 million people and an economy worth more than $4 trillion, will deepen even further. I hope this new chapter will be beneficial for both our country and the ASEAN member states," he added.