President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye has been mobilizing all means to find a diplomatic, fair and permanent solution to the Russia-Ukraine War, as he met with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the two leaders discussed current regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East and Ukraine. He also expressed appreciation for Hungary’s contribution to the work of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), noting that the informal summit hosted by Budapest in May was historic as the first Turkic summit held within the borders of the European Union.

“From the outset of the war in Ukraine, Türkiye has spared no effort to ensure a just and lasting peace through diplomacy,” Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara will continue its efforts “with the understanding that no one wins a war and no one loses from a just peace.”

For his part, Orban also hailed the favorable relations between the two countries and Ankara's contributions to peace efforts.

He praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s efforts regarding the Russia–Ukraine conflict, saying, “We appreciate the president’s efforts and initiatives. He has been the only successful mediator in this matter.”