As global tensions mount, Türkiye strives to thwart crises in its region. When the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran paved the way for another crisis, Türkiye openly declared it did not side with any party to the conflict, highlighting the importance of permanent peace and stability. Ankara did not support either the United States or Iran in their attacks and adheres to the principle of a solution to the issue based on international law.

Türkiye feels "deep sorrow" and is concerned over the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, "which began with provocations by (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu," said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday.

“As you know, we exerted efforts for a long time for the dispute between the countries to be resolved through dialogue, at the negotiation table,” Erdoğan told an event in Istanbul. “I had phone calls with (U.S.) President Trump and (Iranian) President Pezeshkian. Other regional countries also worked to resolve the matter. However, the confidence crisis between the two sides failed to end, and Israel’s attempts to poison the process further contributed to the failure to get results (at negotiations),” he said.

“We are concerned about the attacks that blatantly violated Iran’s sovereignty and threatened the peace of the brotherly people of Iran. At the same time, we find it unacceptable that Iran launched missile and drone attacks on brotherly countries in the Gulf, regardless of the reason,” Erdoğan stated.

“If common sense does not prevail, if diplomacy is not given a chance, our region is at risk of being driven into a circle of fire. This should not be allowed,” he said. Erdoğan noted that all actors, particularly the Islamic world, should take emergency action before the war expands, before more bloodshed, and before the region suffers more. “Türkiye, since day one, is doing whatever it can for a peaceful solution of problems, and we will continue to do so,” Erdoğan said.

The president stated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın had contacts with their counterparts and Türkiye was closely watching the developments. “We have no problems regarding our border security and the security of our airspace. Our troops, police and intelligence took top-level measures. We hope to manage this process successfully with a policy prioritizing the security of our country and our nation. Simultaneously, we will accelerate our diplomatic efforts, first to secure a cease-fire and then for a return to the negotiation table. Until these difficult days are behind us, our state and nation will stand with all brotherly nations in the region,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry warned that the developments risked the region’s future and global stability. In a statement, the ministry said they were deeply concerned about every action running against international law and threatening the lives of innocent civilians, and condemned any provocation that may escalate the violence. The ministry also said Türkiye was ready to offer support for mediation between the sides.

With attacks increasing, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in phone diplomacy with his counterparts in Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia, discussing steps to end the attacks. On Sunday, he held a second phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The Sabah newspaper reported that Ankara had three priorities as tensions unfolded: maintaining the cease-fire across the region, minimizing the civilian losses and paving the way for diplomacy. Türkiye is also vigilant over its border security as it shares a lengthy border with Iran.

Türkiye on Saturday rejected claims circulating on social media that Ankara supported the joint Israel-U.S. attacks on Iran, saying the posts contain disinformation.

"Claims circulating on certain social media platforms that Türkiye has supported the recent attacks against Iran are entirely unfounded and constitute disinformation aimed at misleading the public," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that Türkiye "does not permit any of its air, land or maritime assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in any conflict or war to which it is not a party," in accordance with Türkiye's fundamental foreign and security policy principles.

"Türkiye's sovereign rights over its airspace, land territory and maritime jurisdiction areas are full and indisputable. All activities within Türkiye's sovereign areas are conducted solely in line with the national security assessments of the Republic of Türkiye and under the supervision and control of the competent authorities," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Center for Combating Disinformation also rejected claims circulating on social media alleging illegal crossings into the country from the Iranian border.

"The images are old footage of an unknown time and place; it has been determined that they were deliberately circulated again following recent regional developments," the center said in another statement on NSosyal.

It added that there is no concrete evidence linking the images to Türkiye's border line, noting that such posts aim to create a negative perception among the public by targeting border security. "Türkiye's border security is maintained uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis through multilayered systems," the center said.