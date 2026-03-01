At least four of Iran's senior military officials were killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks that began Saturday, the country's armed forces told the Fars News Agency Sunday.

A statement said the officials were targeted while attending a meeting of the Defense Council.

The statement added that those killed in the strikes were Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh.

State media also reported the death of senior Intelligence Ministry official Mohammad Baseri in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Iran's police intelligence chief, Gholamreza Rezaian, was also reported dead in the attacks.

Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the killings.

Besides the top commanders, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was also assassinated. A 40-day mourning period has been declared and an interim council named till a successor is chosen.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.​​​​​​​