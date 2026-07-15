Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Ukraine on 15-16 July for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, advancing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and expanding cooperation in trade, defense and reconstruction.

According to ministry sources, during the two-day visit, Fidan is expected to be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hold meetings with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov, Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Abdulcemile Qırımoğlu and Crimean Tatar Mejlis Chairman Refat Chubarov.

Speaking to reporters aboard the train, Fidan said the delegation would reach Kyiv after a 10-hour journey, adding that both the outbound and return trips were being made by rail due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace.

Fidan recalled that he visited Moscow last month, where he conveyed messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and received Russia's perspective on the war during meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Fidan said ending the war remains one of the most pressing issues, noting that two different approaches have emerged in Europe.

"One track focuses on how to support the war effort, while the other focuses on how to end the war. Türkiye is primarily on the track of how to stop the war," he underlined.

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while emphasizing the importance of sustaining diplomatic efforts toward a just and lasting peace. He is also expected to reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to help bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.

"We hosted Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul last year. Before that, we carried out various facilitation efforts to bring the sides together. There was also the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which made safe navigation in the Black Sea possible at the time," Fidan said.

"Building on all those efforts, I believe this visit will make a positive contribution to the ongoing diplomatic process," he added.

Discussions are also expected to focus on regional security, particularly the Black Sea, where Ankara has repeatedly warned against further escalation. Fidan is expected to stress that attacks targeting ports, commercial vessels and fishing boats are unacceptable and underline Türkiye's commitment to preserving the Black Sea as a region of peace, stability and cooperation.

Economic ties are also expected to feature prominently on the agenda. The visit follows Ukraine's parliamentary ratification of the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, originally signed in February 2022. The agreement is expected to enter into force after being signed by President Zelenskyy.

Turkish officials expect the deal to improve the competitiveness of Turkish exporters in the Ukrainian market and support the two countries' long-term goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion. Trade volume between the two countries rose from $6.2 billion in 2024 to $6.6 billion in 2025.

Fidan is also expected to discuss the role Turkish companies could play in Ukraine's postwar reconstruction and reaffirm Türkiye's long-standing rejection of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. He is expected to emphasize the importance of strengthening the rights and welfare of the Crimean Tatar community.

The trip marks Fidan's first visit to Ukraine since May 2025, while the latest ministerial-level visit from Ukraine to Türkiye took place during the NATO summit hosted in Ankara earlier this month.

Coalition of the Willing

Turkish minister also attended the leaders' summit of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine on Monday, taking part on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the ministry said in a statement.

The Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris brought together about 25 leaders from more than 30 participating countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron first announced plans for the joint exercises on Monday, during the group's latest summit.

The Coalition of the Willing is planning a multinational force led by European countries and backed by the United States to help guarantee Ukraine's security after an end to Russia's war against the country.

Efforts to negotiate a cease-fire or broader peace agreement have, however, been stalled for months.