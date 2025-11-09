Speaking to journalists during a return trip to Türkiye from Azerbaijan on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkish foreign minister and intelligence chief would be a part of a delegation to Pakistan this week for resolving issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Erdoğan also touched upon normalization with Armenia and said they were “in sync” with Azerbaijan in their push for revival of ties with Armenia.

On Sudan, Erdoğan said they would not suffice with watching what was happening in the country locked in a dire conflict and said they continued their diplomatic efforts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...