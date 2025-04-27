Istanbul will host the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on June 21-22. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair the session, according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ahead of the gathering, a Senior Officials Meeting is scheduled for April 27 and 29 at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the preparations for the high-level conference.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz will assume the chairmanship of the Senior Officials Meeting from the head of the Cameroonian delegation. Yılmaz is expected to deliver the opening speech, while OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address participants. During the two-day meeting in Jeddah, senior representatives from the 57 member states will discuss draft resolutions on various issues and review reports outlining the OIC’s general policies and principles. Draft resolutions adopted by the senior officials will then be presented for approval at the June Council session.

When Türkiye hosts the CFM meeting in Istanbul, it will assume the one-year rotating chairmanship of the OIC – the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations. Türkiye previously hosted the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meetings in 1976, 1991 and 2004.

Earlier this month, Türkiye hosted a meeting of ministers from the OIC and the Arab League in the southern province of Antalya, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Representatives of two international bodies issued a joint statement condemning the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and urged the unification of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank. Türkiye is among the key actors pushing for more unity in the Islamic and Arab worlds to contribute to efforts to stop Israel's genocide of Palestinians.