Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Thursday accused Greek Cypriot authorities of lacking sincerity in efforts to reach a settlement on the island, saying their approach shows no willingness to share political power or prosperity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Yılmaz made the remarks in Ankara alongside TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel during a signing ceremony for the 2026 Türkiye-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement.

“We see that the mentality that has been trying to intimidate the Turkish Cypriot people with inhumane embargoes for decades is now confronting us in different and hostile ways,” Yılmaz told reporters, arguing that Greek Cypriot leaders “are not sincere about a solution.”

Cyprus has been split since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The TRNC was founded in 1983 and is recognized only by Türkiye. The Greek Cypriot administration, widely recognized internationally, has long supported a bi-communal federation model, while the Turkish Cypriot side has increasingly emphasized full sovereignty for the TRNC. United Nations-led talks over decades have so far failed to produce a comprehensive settlement.

Yılmaz claimed Greek Cypriots continue to reject equal political partnership, saying they view Turkish Cypriots as a minority rather than coequal stakeholders on the island. “They have never wanted, and do not want, to share political power and prosperity on an equal basis,” he said.

Yılmaz said Ankara supports a two-state framework as the only viable path to a lasting settlement, adding that proposals that do not reflect the sovereign equality of both sides cannot succeed. He also said cooperation between the two communities remains possible in areas that benefit the entire island, but insisted political realities must be acknowledged.

“No one can produce any solution by closing their eyes to the realities on the island,” he said.

He further warned that rising geopolitical tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean are increasing risks for the island, pointing to wider global conflicts and regional rivalries that are reshaping security dynamics.

Security concerns in the region have also intensified following recent spillover effects from broader Middle Eastern conflicts. The island was indirectly affected after an Iranian-made drone struck a British military facility in Cyprus last month amid retaliatory exchanges involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Following the incident, Türkiye deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the TRNC as part of what officials said was a phased plan to strengthen security. Ankara has also increased its naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Üstel used his remarks to sharply criticize the Greek Cypriot administration, saying regional developments have turned the island into a front line of wider conflict. “Today, warships, aircraft, and weapons from seven countries are deployed in the south of Cyprus,” he said, adding that the island has “virtually become part of the war” due to Greek Cypriot policies.

He said instability has made Turkish Cypriot security more dependent on Türkiye, stating, “If we are living in peace while we are surrounded by fires on all sides, it is thanks to Türkiye.” He added, “It should be known that we will never give up on our security and guarantees.”

Tensions have also risen over continued Western military use of facilities in southern Cyprus, including the Royal Air Force base at RAF Akrotiri, which has played a key logistical role in Middle East operations.

Üstel also accused Greek Cypriot authorities of drawing the island into broader geopolitical rivalries through expanding military cooperation with Western partners and unilateral defense moves. He said such policies undermine stability and reinforce the need for a two-state framework.