The Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S. decision to make Greek Cyprus eligible for arms sales and military training as "a grave mistake."

Condemning the decision, the ministry said in a statement that Türkiye shares the same views expressed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the issue.

"We consider this decision, which will increase armament activities on the Island, a grave mistake," it added.

"Given that our region is going through an extremely critical period, all relevant parties should refrain from provocative steps and act with common sense," the ministry stated.

It expressed Türkiye's expectation from the incoming U.S. administration, which is set to assume office soon, to overturn this "misguided step" made by the outgoing president.

"As a Motherland and Guarantor State, Türkiye will continue to support the TRNC's efforts to enhance its defense and deterrence capabilities," the ministry added.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a directive allowing the Greek Cypriot administration to purchase military equipment from the U.S.

Last September, Türkiye condemned the U.S. lifting an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration for another year.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.