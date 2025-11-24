President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara and Seoul share the same stance on regional and global issues, including the Gaza crisis and Ukraine, stressing that both countries support upholding the cease-fire, preventing further civilian deaths and advancing a two-state solution.

“Regarding the situation in Gaza, Türkiye and South Korea both support maintaining the cease-fire, preventing the killing of innocent people, and advancing a two-state solution,” he told reporters at a joint news conference in the capital Ankara, after signing various agreements with President Lee Jae Myung.

The president added that Türkiye sees strong potential for joint work with South Korea in a wide geography, including Syria, Gaza, the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as Iraq, Africa and Central Asia. He noted that the two countries agreed to maintain their cooperation in international and regional platforms, including the United Nations, the G-20 and the MIKTA platform. He added that Türkiye appreciates South Korea’s successful chairmanship of MIKTA.

“We believe we can work together with South Korea in various regions, including Syria, Gaza, the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as Iraq, Africa and Central Asia,” he said.

Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine conflict, saying Ankara stands ready to support any initiative that advances a lasting peace.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to support all diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting peace in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, including the Istanbul process,” he said.

On the reconstruction front, Erdoğan highlighted joint prospects with Seoul, particularly in war-torn regions.

“We foresee working together with South Korea on the reconstruction of countries such as Syria and Gaza,” he said.

He also issued a call to allied nations regarding Palestinian statehood.

“As Türkiye, we expect all allied nations that have not yet taken action to recognize the State of Palestine,” Erdoğan added.

Following bilateral and interdelegation talks, officials proceeded to a signing ceremony covering a range of fields from veterans’ affairs to nuclear energy and infrastructure.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in commemorating the Korean War was signed by Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oheul.

A second agreement, focusing on cooperation in nuclear energy, was signed between Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. (TÜNAŞ) Director General Necati Yamaç and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) CEO Kim Dong-cheol.

The third memorandum of understanding, covering transport and infrastructure cooperation, was signed by Turkish Highways Director General Ahmet Gülşen and, on behalf of the Korea Expressway Corporation and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation, South Korea’s Ambassador to Ankara Jeong Yeon-doo.

The longstanding relationship between the two countries was further strengthened when Türkiye sent troops during the Korean War of 1950-1953. Türkiye became one of the countries that sent the most troops to the Korean War in response to the call of the U.N.

The final resting place of 462 out of the 721 Turkish soldiers lost in the war is located in the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in the South Korean city of Busan. Koreans frequently visit the monumental cemetery, which includes Turkish martyrs.

Ties between the two countries have been strengthened in recent years through cultural and social ties. Korean music and dramas have become quite popular in Türkiye in recent years, boosting Korean language learning as this culture gains recognition. Meanwhile, Türkiye is also garnering interest among young South Koreans for its cuisine and tourist attractions.