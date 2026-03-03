President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that the post–World War II global system is “cracking at its foundations” and warned that the world is being dragged into a chaotic era where might is right once again shapes global politics, stressing that Türkiye will not remain neutral in crises affecting its region and humanity.

Speaking at an iftar with lawmakers at the Turkish Parliament, Erdoğan cautioned that global instability is deepening and that the international system is being pulled toward an increasingly chaotic phase, underscoring the need for responsible leadership and stronger diplomacy to prevent further turbulence.

“We are collectively witnessing a global axis shift,” he said, adding that international agreements have become “patchworks,” international law is being sidelined and multilateral principles symbolized by the United Nations are being hollowed out by the very countries that built the system.

“The system established after the Second World War is quite literally collapsing,” Erdoğan said. “The world is heating up to a point where the smallest spark could ignite a fire. Global injustice is widening and becoming chronic. As the old order crumbles, no one yet knows what will replace it.”

Erdoğan said recent attacks on Iran have once again exposed the fragility of the global order, adding that the normalization of lawlessness, confrontation and tension has become one of the most serious risks facing the international community.

He emphasized that Türkiye has a clear and principled stance: “We are never neutral on matters affecting our region and humanity. We stand on the side of peace and stability, not conflict. We stand for dialogue, diplomacy, justice and cooperation. We stand against killing, oppression, banditry and all acts that violate human dignity.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue to defend the rights of the oppressed and oppose global injustices “with courage,” just as it has done in past crises. He vowed that the country will maintain its principled position despite attempts to suppress the truth or pressure Ankara into silence.

Turning to domestic security, Erdoğan said one of the key pillars of the “Century of Türkiye” vision is the goal of a Türkiye and a region free of terrorism. He praised Parliament’s capacity to address even the most complex national issues and highlighted the work of the newly formed National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which recently approved its final report with cross-party support.

“Our duty is to remain prudent, calm and steadfast,” Erdoğan said. “As missiles fly in our neighborhood, we will act with caution and patience – but also with strength in the face of injustice. We are preparing for the Century of Türkiye by strengthening our economy, diplomacy, military and national unity.”