Jordan on Wednesday will host foreign ministers from a number of countries, from Egypt to Indonesia, as well as the secretary-general of the Arab League, for a ministerial-level meeting on developments in Palestine, particularly Jerusalem, a sacred city for multiple faiths whose eastern part is under Israeli occupation.

Turkish diplomatic sources said that at the meeting, Fidan is expected to emphasize the religious, historical and cultural significance of Jerusalem for Muslims, underscore that preserving the city's historical and legal status is a shared responsibility of the international community, and express concern over Israel's actions aimed at altering the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, settler violence and provocative acts, as well as violations targeting Christian holy sites and institutions in Jerusalem.

He is also expected to stress that the relocation of some countries' embassies to Jerusalem is contrary to international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, undermines the city's internationally recognized status and damages the prospects for a two-state solution. Fidan is also expected to express deep concern over measures aimed at altering the demographic composition of East Jerusalem, including the forced displacement of Palestinians and the demolition of their homes.

Türkiye's support for the rights of Palestinians and its backing of the Palestinian cause, particularly since Oct. 7, 2023, has cost it the opportunity to resume ties with Israel. Nevertheless, Ankara has remained unwavering in its support for Palestinians in the face of what it describes as Israel's genocide, which it says has evolved into a broader expansionist campaign threatening the entire region.

The foreign minister is also expected to draw attention to what Türkiye describes as the increasing implementation of de facto annexation policies and settler violence in the occupied West Bank, while emphasizing the importance of the international community taking concrete steps against Israel's alleged violations of international law and ensuring that such acts do not go unpunished.

Gaza peace plan

Meanwhile, Türkiye has continued to pursue diplomacy in search of a peaceful resolution to the Palestine-Israel conflict. It has joined international efforts to advance a Gaza peace plan aimed at securing an end to Israel's attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Israel, however, has repeatedly violated the cease-fire. At the Amman meeting, Fidan is expected to state that Türkiye has made constructive contributions to developing a road map for implementing the Gaza peace plan and that it expects the process to yield positive outcomes for the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well.

He is also expected to say that the Netanyahu government continuing its military operations in Gaza despite the agreement reached on a road map for implementing the Gaza peace plan is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Finally, Fidan is expected to underscore the key role that participants at the meeting can play in increasing international diplomatic pressure on Netanyahu, saying the Israeli administration is advancing an expansionist agenda by keeping the region in a continuous cycle of conflict.

Ibrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), met Hamas Political Bureau Chairperson Khalil al-Hayya and an accompanying delegation in Istanbul on Monday, where they discussed efforts to advance the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to sources.

The meeting focused on a road map for the transition to the second phase of the peace plan, with participants emphasizing Hamas' positive response to the proposal, the sources told Anadolu Agency (AA). The sides also expressed concern that Israel had intensified its military operations in Gaza instead of responding to the road map. They stressed that the international community should act as soon as possible to stop Israeli aggression.

Participants also discussed violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank and East Jerusalem while Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues. They highlighted ongoing illegal Israeli settlement activity in the occupied territories and a sharp increase in violence by Israeli settlers.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also discussed during the meeting, and Türkiye reaffirmed its support for the enclave through both political efforts and initiatives to improve humanitarian assistance, the sources said. The meeting also underscored Türkiye's efforts to mobilize the international community to end Israel's military campaign in Gaza, prevent violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and increase humanitarian aid to the enclave. Participants reaffirmed the joint efforts of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to help secure peace in Gaza.

The Hamas delegation also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Ankara's efforts to help achieve peace in Gaza.