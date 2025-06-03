Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's diplomatic efforts for Syria yielded results with the lifting of sanctions and Türkiye is now stepping in to support its southern neighbor’s development.

"A great deal of work is needed to rehabilitate Syria in every area. We are fighting Daesh together with Jordan, Syria and Iraq," Fidan said.

Fidan noted that the joint mechanism's effective fight against Daesh would mean the West will no longer need to rely on the YPG terrorists to fight Daesh.

He said that a few weeks ago, the Jordanian and Syrian foreign ministers were hosted in Ankara, during which a foundational decision was made to activate an intelligence and operations cell through military and intelligence delegations.

"Teams composed of members from Jordan, Syria and Türkiye have now activated the Counter-Daesh Coordination Cell. This is a significant step for regional security," he added.

On the other side, Fidan also mentioned the deal between the YPG-dominated SDF and the new Syrian government, saying there has been little visible progress following a March 10 integration deal.

He also said the U.S. involvement in Syria, institutional developments on the ground and Türkiye's ongoing efforts are increasingly aligning.

"We are moving toward a framework in which Damascus, Ankara and Washington can coordinate more closely to address this threat effectively," he added.

New round of talks

On recent talks between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan said that a new round of talks is expected as both sides recognize the value of dialogue.

Fidan stressed that the war, now nearing its fourth year, is not just between two nations but has become a global conflict due to international involvement.

He reiterated Türkiye's consistent stance against war and highlighted the immense human and economic toll, with over a million killed or wounded and major cities destroyed.

Türkiye’s top diplomat said cease-fire momentum has grown during the Trump administration and recalled his own high-level visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

Fidan added that the June 2 meeting was held in a positive spirit, resulting in an agreement on a new prisoner exchange involving over 1,000 people.

Both Russia and Ukraine presented documents outlining cease-fire conditions, and the parties exchanged views on a potential leaders' summit, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconvene for the next round of talks.

"Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a cease-fire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks," he said.

Fidan noted Erdoğan's willingness to host a potential leaders' meeting, emphasizing that Erdoğan is the only leader trusted by all three sides.

"A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability, and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies," he added.

Fidan also said that a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders will become inevitable if progress is made in future talks.

He said U.S. aid to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden is ongoing but expected to end in a few months, after which U.S. President Donald Trump's decisions could alter the conflict's dynamics.

NATO member Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

Ankara was also a key player in the now-on-hold deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea despite the blockade of its ports after Moscow launched its invasion in late February 2022.

Urgent need for Gaza cease-fire

Regarding Gaza, Fidan highlighted the urgent need for a permanent cease-fire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

"The entry of humanitarian aid into the region is crucial for 2 million people. To achieve this, a permanent cease-fire must be established in Gaza," he said, adding that pressure must be exerted on the Netanyahu administration, and a lasting cease-fire must be secured.

"We are working day and night on this issue," he said.

Fidan also said Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers would meet in Istanbul in June.