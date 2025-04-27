Türkiye is firm in its rejection of any initiatives that undermine Syria’s territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s position that any actions undermining Syria’s sovereignty, including the presence of weapons outside the central authority, are unacceptable.

Fidan stressed Türkiye’s desire for a Syria that guarantees equal rights for all its groups under a unified constitution and governance.

He noted that positive steps have been taken in this direction, and that Türkiye continues discussions with Qatar and other regional nations on Syria’s development, economy, and the removal of sanctions.

“We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the Syrian government and the YPG in recent months,” Fidan said. “Our stance on this is clear.” He urged the PKK to cease its armed actions and allow for normalcy to return to the region.

Fidan emphasized that the region, long plagued by war and chaos, needs a prosperous, safe, and free system built on respect for all its people.

Humanitarian crisis demands immediate action

The situation in Gaza was the primary topic during the discussions, given the "humanitarian tragedy" unfolding, Fidan stated. “While Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, it is also trampling international law and the conscience of humanity. For nearly two months, Gaza has been deprived of humanitarian aid," he said. "The world watches this tragedy unfold before its eyes."

He noted that the Palestinian side had expressed readiness for a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire, urging the international community to increase pressure on Israel for peace. “The global community must act now,” Fidan added. “I want to thank Qatar for its tireless efforts in this regard.”

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to a two-state solution, stressing that Türkiye would continue supporting Palestine’s just cause.

Türkiye’s diplomatic push for cease-fire

Fidan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts to mediate a cease-fire while complementing the initiatives of Qatar and Egypt. “We are working to stop this ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis," he said. "Alongside diplomatic efforts, we are pushing for a cease-fire.”

He also underscored the importance of international support, particularly from the United States, to counter Israel’s expansionist policies. “Hamas is ready for permanent solutions," he said. "Israel must acknowledge the Palestinian state."

Both Türkiye and Qatar have been vocal about their stance on regional issues, particularly the Gaza conflict. Their shared commitment to ending Israel's attacks on Gaza continues to shape their bilateral and multilateral efforts, including the Gaza Contact Group.

Fidan last visited Qatar in February, and Sheikh Mohammed visited Türkiye earlier this month for an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Gaza Contact Group meeting in Antalya, hosted by Fidan.

Meeting with Hamas Shura Council

In Doha, Fidan also met with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the Hamas Shura Council. The meeting focused on Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation and cease-fire negotiations. Sources confirmed that Hamas is committed to securing a permanent cease-fire.

The blockade on Gaza, which has kept humanitarian aid out for nearly two months, was also discussed, with an emphasis on the urgent need for a solution. Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's ongoing efforts to foster peace on both international platforms and through direct bilateral negotiations.