Türkiye aims to bring the Muslim world together on the same page regarding critical issues like Palestine, anti-Muslim hatred, Jammu and Kashmir and Cyprus, Ankara's ambassador in Pakistan said Thursday.

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club, which hosted him as part of its Meet the Press series, Mehmet Paçacı said Türkiye and Pakistan already share a common stance on respective issues on all international forums, including the U.N. and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"It's Türkiye's policy to bring together the Muslim community for a common stance on these issues," Paçacı said in response to a question regarding different blocs within the Muslim world.

Condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza that have killed over 35,000 people, mostly children and women since last October, he said Ankara has already provided evidence of Israeli "genocide" in the besieged enclave.

Paçacı said Türkiye fully supports Pakistan's territorial integrity, and wants Pakistan and India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through talks, and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"Türkiye and Pakistan support each other on all key issues on international and regional forums. The two countries, which share deep-rooted bilateral relations have always stood alongside each other in trying times," he said.

"Be it the 2022 floods in Pakistan or the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the two countries stood together and helped each other," the diplomat said.

He also appreciated Islamabad for taking action against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked schools and individuals operating in Pakistan after the 2016 failed coup.

Pacaci said the current trade volume between the two countries is incommensurate with the close historical and cultural relations the two allies enjoy. The figure stands at around $1 billion.

The two governments, he added, have decided to increase the incumbent trade volume up to $5 billion in next two to three years. "We are working hard to achieve this target. Trade between the two countries through land route also needs to be improved," Pacaci said.