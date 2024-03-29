Türkiye is stepping up efforts to put pressure on Israel to push it to comply with the U.N. Security Council resolution ordering a cease-fire in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"We are making intense efforts to heighten pressure on Israel after the U.N. Security Council's immediate cease-fire decision," Erdoğan said during an election rally in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district.

Türkiye is going to polls on Sunday to elect mayors and other local representatives.

"We will not stop until Palestinians recover their freedom as well as their lands which are occupied, and regain their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

He recalled that Türkiye on Thursday sent an eighth aid vessel to Egypt carrying 125,000 food containers for the people in Gaza.

"We are doing everything within our reach, within our capabilities, and with all the resources available to us, leaving nothing undone. And we will continue to do so," Erdoğan said.

Noting that Türkiye successfully handled challenges in Syria, Somalia, and Karabakh, Erdoğan said it is also endeavoring to confront the "trial of Gaza with dignity."

"Those who label the courageous Palestinians defending their homeland as 'terrorists,' and those who cater to the whims of Israel's admirers, cannot utter a single word against us," he said.

Israel has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, which claimed 1,200 lives. The bombardment and ground invasion has led to mass displacement, destruction and conditions of famine in the besieged enclave.

The U.N. Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan. There were 14 votes in favor with the U.S. abstaining.