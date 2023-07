Türkiye strongly condemned the recent desecration of the Quran near the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, as it called on Sweden to take preventive measures against such hate crimes, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said it strongly condemns the "vile attack" against the Quran.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç also strongly condemned the desecration of Quran in Sweden, calling it a "crime against humanity."