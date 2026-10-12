Türkiye strongly condemns the recent Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia that left 12 people killed, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn Houthi attacks targeting the main airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which killed 12 people," Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara "stands with Saudi brothers" against these attacks.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan also reiterated that Türkiye wants peace and stability across the region.

He expressed condolences for those killed in the attacks, including people performing the Umrah pilgrimage, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We want peace and stability across our entire region," Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye would continue defending peace based on "regional ownership."

The president also announced that work is underway to submit the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement – a pact signed in August between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan – to Parliament in the coming days to complete domestic approval procedures.