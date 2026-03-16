Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, warning that the move risks deepening regional instability and triggering a new humanitarian disaster.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns Israel’s ground offensive against Lebanon, which will further deepen instability in the region.”

The ministry said the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to implement “genocide and collective punishment policies” in Lebanon, similar to actions previously carried out elsewhere, and warned that the escalation could lead to a new humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

The statement also reiterated Türkiye’s solidarity with Lebanon in the face of attacks that violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ankara emphasized that such military actions threaten not only Lebanon’s stability but also the fragile security balance across the Middle East.