President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the world to take action to stop Israel's "unprecedented brutality" in Gaza after an airstrike by the Israeli military killed at least 500 people at a hospital in the blockaded enclave on Tuesday.

"Targeting a hospital where women, children, innocent civilians are taking refuge in is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of fundamental human values," Erdoğan said on X.

He continued by calling on all humanity to take action to stop Israel's unprecedented brutality in Gaza.

"We are deeply indignant that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were injured as a result of the targeting of a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We wish mercy to our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement said.

"It is inevitable that a mentality that directly targets civilians and hits hospitals and schools will be held accountable before international law and conscience," it added.

In a rare display of unity, all political parties in the Turkish Parliament issued joint statement strongly condemning Israel's "crime against humanity" after the attack on hospital in Gaza.

The joint statement called on other legislatures across world to take similar stance and take the initiative to immediately stop Israel's barbarity.

First lady Emine Erdoğan also voiced concern over the attack on the hospital, saying: "The bitter cries that have been rising from Gaza for days are tearing our hearts to pieces."

There can be no justification for Israel targeting a hospital, killing and injuring hundreds of innocent people, she added.

"History will not forget the crime against humanity committed by Israel, which rained death on Gaza, regardless of women, children and the elderly," the Turkish first lady said, calling for an immediate end "to this oppression that the world is watching."

Over 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

The airstrike comes on day 11 in the current conflict, with a growing international chorus of non-governmental groups and world leaders saying the Israeli bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip-including healthcare facilities, homes, and houses of worship-violates international law and may constitute a war crime.

Palestinian group Hamas called Israel's attack on a hospital an act of "genocide."