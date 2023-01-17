Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan and Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, commander in chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, reportedly discussed improving bilateral ties and cooperation at a meeting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to a statement from the country’s Sovereignty Council on Monday.

Al-Burhan hailed the “strong and ancient” relations between Türkiye and Sudan as he received Fidan and an accompanying delegation, the ministry’s statement read.

The Sudanese general welcomed Fidan’s visit and said it derived from the willingness of both countries to reinforce their cooperation.

He expressed his country’s desire for the improvement of relations to the interest of both friendly nations and their people.

For his part, Fidan informed that his visit had been “productive” and that they achieved their targets in matters of cooperation and coordination that concern both.

The Turkish intelligence chief also came together with the co-chair of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alongside the chief of Sudanese intelligence Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, at the Presidential Palace.

Emphasizing that he too was pleased to welcome Fidan to Sudan, Dagalo pointed out that the historic relations between Sudan and Türkiye go way back and said these ties must be bolstered and developed in every manner that will serve the shared interests of both nations.

Strategic ties

Dagalo further said his country attached special importance to its “strategic” ties with Türkiye and underlined the importance of cooperation and coordination in bilateral, international matters and cases concerning shared interests.

Fidan echoed Dagalo in Türkiye’s desire to develop its ties with Sudan on every level and reaffirmed Ankara’s support to the framework deal signed between military and civilian groups on Dec. 5, 2022, as well as efforts to facilitate stability in the country.

The framework deal was a step in moving Sudan to peace and stability after a monthslong political crisis that started in mid-2022 with a boycott of the Forces of Freedom and Charge (FCC) coalition, which spearheaded protests that led to the ousting of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The country plunged further into turmoil last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, which political parties decried as a “military coup.”

Prior to the military takeover, the Sovereign Council of military governed Sudan and civilian officials were tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Hamdok was reinstated a month later following an agreement, but protesters denounced the deal, insisting on the removal of any military influence over the transitional governing coalition.

He resigned in January 2022, citing a political deadlock.

By December 2022 when the framework deal was signed, Sudan had been without a functioning government since October 2021. The agreement pledged a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that inked it.

Ankara too had welcomed the agreement, expressing hope that it would be “implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments.”

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and the brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead,” the Foreign Ministry assured.

Türkiye was among the first countries that recognized Sudan’s independence and opened an embassy in Khartoum just after its independence in 1956. With long and deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties, Sudan remains one of the most important partners of Türkiye in Africa.

Reciprocal high-level visits and various cooperation agreements have ensured the steady development of bilateral relations in different fields.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Sudan in December 2017 marked a historical milestone in the relations between the two countries. During this visit, 12 agreements – including protocols and memorandums of understanding – were signed, as well as the declaration on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation mechanism.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have been carrying out both development and humanitarian projects in Sudan along with emergency humanitarian assistance for local communities, in close cooperation and coordination with the relevant Sudanese authorities.