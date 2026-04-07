Türkiye and Sudan held the ninth round of political consultations on Tuesday in the eastern Sudanese city of Port Sudan, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and supporting efforts to resolve Sudan’s ongoing crisis.

Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya traveled to Sudan for a series of high-level meetings, including talks with Malik Agar, deputy chairperson of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council.

The consultations were hosted by Sudan’s Foreign Ministry and co-chaired by Kulaklıkaya and Muawiya Osman Khalid, the ministry’s undersecretary. Following the meeting, Kulaklıkaya was also received by Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohyiddin Salim.

The talks were held behind closed doors and attended by Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Kulaklıkaya described the consultations as “highly productive,” noting that both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

“Türkiye and Sudan share deep historical ties, and our relations continue to progress positively across many fields,” he said, adding that both countries aim to support each other in economic, cultural and political areas.

Kulaklıkaya emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements, saying such visits play a crucial role in advancing bilateral relations.

“We underlined the importance of today’s political consultations and the need to hold them more frequently,” he said. “We also expressed our determination to continue these engagements and to host our Sudanese counterparts in Türkiye in the near future.”

He added that discussions also focused on efforts to find a solution to Sudan’s ongoing crisis through bilateral, regional and international initiatives.

Türkiye, Sudan ties

Türkiye and Sudan have maintained close relations based on mutual cooperation and a shared commitment to further developing ties. Historical and cultural connections have long supported the multidimensional nature of the partnership.

Ankara has consistently emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It has also called for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict that erupted on April 15, 2023, warning that continued instability poses risks to regional and global security.

Despite ongoing clashes, high-level contacts between the two countries have continued. Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chair Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Türkiye on Dec. 25, 2025, where he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Türkiye has also continued its diplomatic efforts and humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and supporting long-term stability in the country.