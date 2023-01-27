yet another Quran burning incident by far-right politician Rasmus Paludan.

In a message posted on Instagram on Thursday, Paludan, the leader of the Hard Line party, said he would burn the Muslim holy book in front of a mosque in Dortheavej, Copenhagen.

Identifying as a Christian in a "Christian country," Paludan said he would bring a match and a book to burn.

Last weekend, Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, drawing worldwide condemnation.

This was followed by a similar incident when Dutch politician Edwin Wagensveld, head of the far-right PEGIDA, tore pages out of the holy book before setting them on fire.

Türkiye strongly criticized Sweden, which is currently in the process of joining NATO and suspended trilateral talks with Finland and Sweden over Stockholm's complicity and permission for the disrespectful demonstration.