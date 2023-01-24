The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Dutch envoy in Türkiye's capital Ankara after the leader of an Islamophobic far-right group desecrated Islam’s holy book, the Quran, the second such instance that took place in Western Europe this week that threatens to deepen the strain with the broader Muslim world even further.

“We strongly condemn an anti-Islamist’s despicable act against our holy book Quran on January 22,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This vile act, occurring for the second time in the Netherlands after Sweden, insults our sacred values and constitutes a hate crime,” the ministry said. “This act is the blatant proof that Islamophobia, discrimination, and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe.”