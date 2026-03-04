Türkiye summoned Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara to lodge a protest and express concern after a ballistic missile fired from Iran was detected heading toward Turkish airspace, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

A ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

Moreover, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran published a statement posted on social media noting relevant institutions were monitoring the situation in real time and operating in full coordination.

Türkiye continues to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability in the region, Duran said.