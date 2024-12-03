Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as the two leaders spoke over the phone on Tuesday.

Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Russia ties, and recent developments in Syria with President Putin, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

He emphasized that while supporting Syria's territorial integrity, Türkiye strives for a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis, as he said the Assad regime must also be engaged in a political solution.