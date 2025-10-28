Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) Forum, discussing bilateral economic ties, investment opportunities, and regional developments, including Gaza and Syria.

Yılmaz said the talks focused on strengthening bilateral and economic relations, increasing mutual investments, and assessing the regional impact of the new period that began with the cease-fire in Gaza. The two officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria.

Expressing hope that the productive meetings held during the forum – which brings together global leaders from government, business, and technology sectors – would pave the way for new partnerships, Yılmaz thanked Minister al-Falih for his hospitality and constructive contributions to enhancing relations between the two nations.

A cease-fire was reached between Israel and Hamas following two years of devastating Israeli attacks that left thousands dead and much of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed. The truce was tested on Tuesday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his forces to carry out strikes targeting Gaza City, in violation of the cease-fire.