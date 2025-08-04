Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Syrian Interior Minister Enes Hattab at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss strengthening security cooperation between the two countries. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also attended the meeting.

Following the talks, Yılmaz underscored the importance of stability in Syria for the region’s peace and prosperity.

“Strengthening security in Syria is vital for the consolidation of internal peace, economic development and social welfare,” he said on social media platform X.

Yılmaz reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria’s stability, institutional development and governance that embraces all sectors of society.

“As the Republic of Türkiye, we will continue to support Syria’s stability, the development of its institutional capacity and governance that encompasses all segments of society,” he said.

Expressing Ankara’s vision for Syria’s future, Yılmaz voiced hope for a political environment in which “our Syrian brothers and sisters can equally enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms under an inclusive and legitimate government.”

The vice president also reiterated Türkiye’s longstanding position on the need to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We will continue to strongly support Syria’s stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,” he emphasized.

The meeting comes as Türkiye and Syria consider deeper cooperation in the post-Assad era amid growing concerns over the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG.

Ankara has pledged to continue supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, providing training and technical support upon request from Damascus to strengthen its fight against terrorist groups.

Ankara is closely monitoring the integration of the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, the YPG, into the Syrian army, a process expected to conclude by the end of the year. Turkish officials have said this development will be decisive for Syria’s long-term security architecture.

The new Syrian government, established after the ouster of former regime leader Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, has been working to restore order nationwide. Ankara, which has developed cordial ties with the new leadership, has repeatedly offered operational and military assistance to Damascus to combat Daesh and other terrorist threats.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye “will not allow terrorists to drag Syria back into chaos and instability.”

Türkiye, Syria, Jordan and Iraq have activated the Counter-Daesh Coordination Cell, as announced by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan last month. The joint mechanism aims to eliminate remaining Daesh threats, making it unnecessary for the West to rely on YPG militants in the fight against terrorism.

With security and counterterrorism at the forefront, Ankara views its cooperation with Damascus as central to ensuring a stable, sovereign and territorially unified Syria.