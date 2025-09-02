Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin paid a visit to Syria on Tuesday. Welcomed by his Syrian counterpart, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Turko, the minister pledged Türkiye’s support for its neighbor in the post-Assad era.

Ankara and Damascus established strong ties after the fall of the Baathist regime in late 2024. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the countries are exploring ways to cooperate in various fields for the recovery and rebuilding of the war-weary country south of Türkiye.

Speaking at a meeting with his counterpart, Tekin noted that Türkiye has mobilized to host the Syrian brothers and sisters fleeing civil war, mentioning President Erdoğan’s sensitive approach to the issue. “We continue hosting our guests fit for a Muslim host. Your brothers and sisters in Türkiye are as pleased with the revolution here as you are,” Tekin told the Syrian minister.

Tekin emphasized Türkiye’s ongoing support for Syria’s sovereignty, continued existence as a strong economic and political state, and the establishment of an environment that guarantees human rights.

“We believe that we grow stronger when our neighbor is strong,” Tekin said. “As a strong country in the region, we will do whatever is necessary to support your presence. We represent communities that have lived together for many years, and since 2011, the ties between us have only grown stronger. Today, as the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, we are here to express our commitment to solidifying these strengthened relations and doing our part to help Syria grow stronger.”

“Hopefully, the brotherhood and unity between Syria and Türkiye will serve as a lesson to countries with imperial ambitions in the region. The greatest responsibility in achieving this lies with the ministries of education. We must work together to ensure that modern educational technologies are accessible to children in both countries, and we must do our part to pass this brotherhood on to future generations. We hope today’s visit will contribute to Syria-Türkiye relations in these two key ways. I thank the minister and his team for their invitation,” he said.

For his part, Turko expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for welcoming refugees, stating: “The opportunity for Syrian children to receive education in Türkiye during this period has been invaluable. The Syrian people have endured great suffering after 14 years of war. Especially educational institutions are striving to improve conditions in Syria. The government places special importance on education, seeing it as the key to Syria’s future. Hopefully, Syria’s future will turn in its favor both historically and regionally.”

During the visit, Minister Tekin also met with Syrian Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Marwan Halabi to discuss steps toward enhancing cooperation in education between the two countries.

The delegation also made cultural visits to the Umayyad Mosque and the First Turkish Air Martyrs’ Cemetery in Damascus. Writing in the mosque’s guestbook, Minister Tekin underscored the importance of the friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Syria: “During our visit to Syria, we paid respects at the Umayyad Mosque, a heritage site from our ancestors. We prayed for our martyrs and forebears. May their resting places be paradise. We value the presence of our friend and brother country, Syria, as an independent, strong and prosperous nation in the region. We are here to take steps to deepen our relations. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our brotherhood will reach its fullest potential. I extend my gratitude to all who contributed to the strengthening of our friendship.”