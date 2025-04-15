President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a firm warning to all actors attempting to hinder efforts toward a lasting peace and stability in Syria, stating that anyone obstructing the country’s recovery will face not only the Syrian government but Türkiye as well.

“Let me be clear: whoever stands in the way of Syria’s path to lasting peace and stability will find both the Syrian government and Türkiye standing against them,” Erdoğan told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He reiterated Ankara’s opposition to any efforts to divide Syria, recalling Türkiye’s stance against the creation of a so-called “terror corridor” along its border.

“Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not permit the country to be split through any other corridor either,” Erdoğan emphasized.

The president also declared that there is no longer any possibility of returning to the conditions in Syria prior to Dec. 8, calling the date a turning point. “With the Dec. 8 revolution, a new era has begun in Syria,” he said.

According to Erdoğan, a stronger and more stable Syria will benefit not only the Syrian people but the entire region. “As Syria recovers and achieves stability and peace, the entire region and all its peoples will be the winners,” he said.

Erdoğan noted that every development, crisis, and issue in the Middle East directly concerns us Türkiye, the Turkish people, the country’s economy, and security.

“We are compelled to interpret these events with an entrepreneurial, proactive, and bold approach and to update our policies accordingly,” he said, adding that elements of Türkiye’s hard power and soft power are playing a more active role in the country’s foreign policy than ever before.

With patience, composure, and a perspective guided by strategic reasoning, we are striving to turn our foreign policy goals into reality.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to defending the country’s rights and interests in the face of pressure and injustice.

“We stand firm, without bending or yielding, and never back down in the face of coercion as we strongly defend the rights and justice of our nation,” Erdoğan said.

He highlighted the significance of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as a demonstration of the strength of Turkish foreign policy. The event, held for the fourth time, brought together more than 6,000 participants from 155 countries, with numerous global issues addressed by prominent figures.

Sessions on Gaza and Syria were especially meaningful, Erdoğan noted, in showcasing Türkiye’s principled and compassionate stance against oppression.

Reiterating his long-standing slogan, Erdoğan stressed once again that “the world is bigger than five,” signaling a call for reform in global governance. He also declared Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and reaffirmed that Ankara would not hesitate to protect its interests in Syria.

President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with the European Union and reiterated his country’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“At a time when new crises are emerging, Türkiye will continue to prioritize justice, peace, and diplomacy,” he concluded.