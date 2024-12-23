The developments in Syria cannot be assessed solely as a regional crisis because they have serious global implications, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, adding that Türkiye would continue to stand by the oppressed people.

Altun told Euronews that Türkiye has always prioritized Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity and unitary structure and has always advocated for the rights and demands of Syrians.

“Under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's vision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making significant efforts through intense diplomacy traffic and keeping communication channels open to all parties in the region to ensure the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and establish a lasting peace,” Altun said. He continued by adding that Ankara’s contacts with Moscow and Tehran are part of its efforts to cooperate with the international community to facilitate lasting peace and stability in Syria.

The communications chief noted that Türkiye would not tolerate what he called “political engineering or ethnic separation” in Syria, as he warned against the presence of terrorist groups in the country, which pose a threat to national and regional security and stability.

“For this reason, Türkiye is determined to continue to take a firm stand in the fight against terrorism. Whether it be the U.S., Russia, or Iran, we are pursuing a solution-orientated policy based on justice and equity in cooperation with international actors,” Altun said.

Altun also highlighted sentimental ties between the two neighboring countries:

“For us, Syria is not just a neighboring country but a geography where historical and humanitarian ties unite us. Türkiye, as the advocate of justice and protector of the oppressed, will persist in its endeavors for the peace and stability of the region,” he said.