Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope for sustained peace in Gaza, emphasizing Türkiye's commitment to humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

Speaking at a joint news conference following the Türkiye-Sweden Security Mechanism meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer at the Foreign Ministry, Fidan stressed the importance of ongoing efforts for regional stability.

"We sincerely hope that no new conflict arises," Fidan said, adding that Türkiye will now channel its diplomatic efforts toward coordinating humanitarian assistance and reconstruction initiatives in Gaza.

Reflecting on recent diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire, Fidan noted that Türkiye had been actively working toward peace until last week. “From now on, we hope to focus on reconstruction. Therefore, it is crucial for the cease-fire to hold, not only for the 2 million Palestinians struggling to survive, but also for the continuation of regional stability,” he stated.

Fidan underscored Türkiye's dedication to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those in need while contributing to rebuilding efforts in the war-torn region.

Sweden will not support the terrorist groups YPG, PYD, or the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in "any way,” the country’s foreign minister told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Türkiye’s capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"We have expressed that we will not support the organizations referred to as YPG, PYD, and FETÖ by Türkiye in any way,” said Stenergard.