Türkiye is determined to maintain and strengthen its diplomatic approach, which seeks permanent cooperation and creating solutions to global problems, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday, as he bid farewell to 2024.

Noting that Türkiye was able to reap the benefits of its efforts to facilitate peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, Fidan said Ankara, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visionary foreign policy, will continue to work towards regional stability in 2025.

He continued by saying that Türkiye is determined to maintain its solutions-oriented diplomatic approach.

"We will continue to defend our country's interests with a strategic and results-oriented approach, and will fight toward a world order based on justice and human dignity," Fidan said.

Türkiye’s rise as an influential actor in the international community continued in 2024. Throughout the year, Ankara sought to normalize ties with countries it fell out with, further severed relations with some and played a key role in conflicts far away and in its region.

A power broker pursuing a delicate balance between sides of various conflicts, Türkiye occasionally achieved its ambitious diplomatic goals.