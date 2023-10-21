Türkiye will be a part of the upcoming peace discussions next week to find a solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday following a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Mediterranean island of Malta announced Friday it would host a round of Ukraine peace talks on Oct. 28-29, after similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen earlier this year.

"We discussed the next round of the Peace Formula talks in Malta," Zelenskyy said after a call with Erdoğan, as he noted that the country will add its voice and stance.

Russia is not expected to take part in the talks, which Zelenskyy hopes will rally support for his own peace plan.

Similar talks were held in Copenhagen in June and in the Saudi city of Jeddah in August.

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, India, the United States and Ukraine took part in the Saudi summit, which did not result in a final declaration.

Both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a grueling winter ahead, with Ukraine warning of renewed strikes on its energy infrastructure and Russia trying to suppress a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.