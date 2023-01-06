Washington "greatly" appreciates Türkiye's role in the peace efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine War, U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive role that Turkey has played in trying to bring about an end to this barbaric work," spokesman Ned Price said at his daily news conference.

"We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, and its efforts to foster dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," he added.

His remarks came in response to a question about how the U.S. evaluates Türkiye's mediation efforts.

Price said, however, that it was up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to heed the call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other counterparts around the world to end the war.

"Actions speak louder than words. We're going to judge what Russia does, based on its actions," he said.

Price also praised Türkiye for being "a constructive player" in efforts to end the war and foster "meaning diplomacy" with separate calls with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

In addition, he noted Türkiye's role in the deal with the U.N. and Russia to get grains out of Ukrainian ports.

"We can go back to over the summer, when Turkey was a driving force along with the UN Secretary-General for the renewal, first of all the creation, and ultimately the renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative," he said. "Without the role that Turkey played, that mechanism may not have been renewed."

"Throughout this conflict, Turkey has attempted to use its relations with Ukraine and with Russia, in addition to its positioning as a member of NATO and its good relations with the international community, to further the prospects for peace," said Price.

"Ultimately, it is not a failure on the part of Ankara, it is the unwillingness on the part of Moscow to heed Turkey's calls and calls of the other nations," he added.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.