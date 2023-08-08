President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye will utilize all means of diplomacy to protect its national interests and ensure security and stability in the region and the world.

Speaking to ambassadors at the 14th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan highlighted the role of diplomacy and said Ankara has been striving to take an active role in the solution of ongoing regional and global problems, including the Russia-Ukraine war, anti-Muslim hatred, the return of refugees to their homes, and more.

"Türkiye's goal is to establish zone of peace, stability, prosperity around itself," Erdoğan said.

Noting that Türkiye has become a playmaker in many crucial global issues, Erdoğan said the country is key in the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war and resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Türkiye has been striving to re-implement Ukraine grain deal since it was suspended on July 17," the president said, adding that the resolution of this issue depends on Western countries keeping their promises to Russia.

Erdoğan expects to host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting later this month to discuss ongoing problems.

Türkiye has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Erdoğan was a key player in brokering the now-collapsed Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 alongside the United Nations. The deal allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

Moscow withdrew from the accord on July 17, accusing the West of hampering its own grain and fertilizer exports, and has since attacked Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure. It has said that it was ready to return to the deal once an accompanying agreement concerning Russia was implemented.

Erdoğan said last month he hoped Putin's planned visit could lead to the restoration of the grain deal, and called on Western countries to consider Russia's demands.

He also noted that the country will continue to carry out counterterrorism operations until PKK terrorism, which poses threat to Türkiye and Iraq's territorial integrity, is eliminated.

Turkish security forces have stepped up their operations abroad in recent years to stamp out terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria – Türkiye’s two southeastern neighbors.

Dozens of terrorists were neutralized in the past two years in precision operations by Turkish forces in both countries, where the current conflicts, geography, as well as U.S. support in Syria shelter them from cross-border operations. Intensifying operations in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist hideouts in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group’s influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to have cleared Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

Türkiye’s military involvement in northern Iraq dates back over two decades. Apart from its operations against the PKK, is the war against the Daesh terrorist group, which controlled much of the area, in 2014 and 2015, when Ankara was an ally in the U.S.-led anti-Daesh campaign.

The president continued by saying that the elimination of the terrorist threat will facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees to Syria.

On recent provocative anti-Muslim acts and Quran burning in some Western countries, Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its fight against Islamophobia.