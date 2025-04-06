The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that the second round of Türkiye-United Arab Emirates (UAE) consultations on Africa will be held in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and the UAE's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan will co-chair the consultations.

The discussions will focus on developments in Africa and explore potential areas of cooperation in the economy, investment and development across the continent.

The decision to hold regular consultations on Africa was made during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations. In line with this agreement, the first Türkiye-UAE consultations on Africa took place in Ankara on Oct. 10, 2023.

Turkish officials often reiterate their commitment to the country's vision to contribute to the peace, stability and socioeconomic development of the African continent, guided by the principles of equal partnership and mutual benefit. Through growth-oriented projects and investments, Türkiye is deepening its engagement across Africa.

Embracing a collaborative approach, Türkiye emphasizes its openness to cooperation with third countries present on the continent to maximize benefits for African nations. It has established consultation mechanisms to explore investment and development opportunities while fostering private-sector partnerships in key areas.

These efforts align with and support the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing Türkiye's role as a strategic partner to the AU since 2008.