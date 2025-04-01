Over the past two decades, Türkiye has demonstrated a strong commitment to Africa, transforming its engagement from a temporary enthusiasm into a strategic and institutionalized policy, Serhat Orakçı, a political science and international relations expert at Haliç University, said.

As Ankara strengthens its diplomatic presence, deepens trade relations and expands defense cooperation, its role on the continent is increasingly recognized as a long-term strategy rather than a short-term initiative.

Türkiye’s Africa policy, which began in 2005, has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership that includes diplomacy, security and economic cooperation. Today, with 43 embassies across the continent and a trade volume nearing $40 billion, Ankara has positioned itself as a key player in Africa’s development and geopolitical landscape.

Türkiye’s engagement with Africa formally began when it declared 2005 the “Year of Africa.” That same year, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened its first African office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 2008, Türkiye was officially recognized as a strategic partner of the African Union following the first Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit. These steps marked the beginning of Ankara’s sustained and institutionalized approach toward the continent.

Since then, Ankara has actively expanded its diplomatic reach. High-level visits have played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties, with Turkish presidents and officials visiting over 30 African countries. At the same time, African leaders have increasingly turned to Ankara for cooperation in trade, security and infrastructure.

Defense, economic cooperation

While diplomacy has been the backbone of Türkiye’s Africa policy, its defense and economic engagements have also grown significantly. Turkish defense companies such as Baykar, Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Nurol Holding have increased their presence in Africa, supplying armed drones (SIHAs) to Niger, Mali and Ethiopia, as well as armored vehicles to Gambia, Uganda and Kenya.

Orakçı spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Türkiye’s growing security role in Africa, saying: “Türkiye has played a mediating role between Ethiopia and Somalia, two countries on the brink of conflict, while also showing a tendency to increase cooperation with African nations in the field of defense.”

Infrastructure and trade have also been key aspects of Türkiye’s Africa policy. The establishment of direct flight routes by Turkish Airlines, major construction projects by Turkish companies, and investment in energy and logistics have strengthened economic ties.

In addition, Ankara has actively supported education and cultural exchange programs, with institutions such as the Maarif Foundation and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) expanding scholarship opportunities for African students.

Model of sustainable engagement?

Orakçı emphasized, “The success of Türkiye’s Africa policy over the past 20 years is based on its ability to accurately assess the transformations taking place on the continent.” Unlike some Western powers that have struggled to adapt to changing dynamics, Ankara has embraced Africa’s shifting geopolitical landscape and positioned itself as a reliable and flexible partner.

The decline of Western influence in Africa has further opened space for Türkiye. France, facing rising anti-French sentiment, has been forced to withdraw military forces from Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and, most recently, Chad and Senegal. Meanwhile, U.S.-Africa trade has fallen significantly, from $125 billion in 2011 to around $45 billion in recent years.

According to Orakçı, “Türkiye and Africa’s cooperation, once dismissed as a temporary enthusiasm, is now being taken seriously by international observers.” He argued that the current trajectory shows Ankara is committed to a long-term and sustainable partnership with African nations.

As Africa continues to experience rapid political and economic transformations, Türkiye’s ability to adapt and engage with the continent on equal terms has set it apart from traditional actors. With its growing diplomatic network, defense partnerships and economic investments, Ankara appears determined to solidify its role as a key player in Africa’s future.