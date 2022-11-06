Outgoing Turkish envoy Fikret Kerem Alp has spent an eventful four-year tour in Uganda that he describes as largely successful, during which diplomatic, as well as business ties between the two countries, increased.

He said fugitives from the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who fled Türkiye and established a base in Uganda, have been the single biggest challenge throughout his tenure in the East African country.

Shortly after the first-ever presidential visit from Türkiye to Uganda in 2016, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was preparing to host his Ugandan counterpart in Ankara, FETÖ orchestrated an unsuccessful military coup that left 251 dead and 2,734 injured in Türkiye.

"Fighting against FETÖ terrorists, who have also infiltrated offices and operate sham services, has been my biggest challenge, but I paid them back with hard work. They are not yet subdued but have been largely incapacitated," Alp told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview.

Turning to trade, the envoy has also been spearheading a major diplomatic and business drive that saw exports to Türkiye increase by 418% in 2021.

"I carried out my duties with genuine love and affection for the beautiful country of Uganda and its beautiful people. I also carried out my duties with pride as the representative of Türkiye, the largest country in Europe both in population and territory, the only one that has never been occupied, colonized or divided ... since its establishment 99 years ago. I end my tenure with love and pride, and in peace. These values cannot be measured by any numbers or digits," he said.

Alp said relations between the two brotherly countries have gained momentum in all fields and the trade volume has increased to $71 million in 2021, from $63 million in 2020.

"Uganda is quite fertile and has a lot of natural resources, together with competitive skilled labor. There exists immense economic potential capable of transforming the country into a key investment destination. Our wish is for Uganda to prosper in all spheres of development," he said.

He added that Türkiye's Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has contributed immensely to supporting the work of the Ugandan government.