British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace emphasized on Wednesday that Türkiye and the United Kingdom will continue to work together on global issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“It has been a great pleasure to meet again with my counterpart, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The U.K. and Türkiye share a long-standing defense partnership and commitment to shared security challenges, including Russia’s war with Ukraine,” Wallace said.

Akar met with his British counterpart Wallace at SAHA Expo in Istanbul to discuss opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries.

The ministers discussed how the U.K. and Türkiye will continue to work together, and with international partners, on shared challenges and issues – including Russia’s war in Ukraine and Türkiye’s crucial role.

The meeting also builds on several years of increased cooperation between the U.K. and Türkiye on defense matters.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.