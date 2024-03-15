Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s call for a two-state solution, which he said was crucial for a permanent solution as Israel continues to attack the Gaza Strip, including aid centers and civilian infrastructure, with unprecedented barbarity.

Speaking at the 11th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Fidan said Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility in this regard and Ankara’s calls have been welcomed by regional and international actors.

He noted that Türkiye’s intense diplomatic efforts have not stopped Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, as he said over 31,000 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks.

“Most of these people are women, children and the elderly. Gaza is in ruins and is no longer livable. This is why we are obliged to raise our voice about the pain suffered and the sacrifices made by Palestinians,” the top Turkish diplomat said.

NATO member Türkiye has been very critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza that have killed over 31,000 people, mostly women and children, and backed steps to try its leadership at the World Court for genocide. It has repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire, sent thousands of tons of aid and urged the West to exert pressure on Israel to allow increased aid flows to reach Gazans.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave's access to food, clean water and medicine, pushing millions, particularly residents of northern Gaza, to the verge of starvation.

Türkiye has sent over 40,000 tons of aid, mostly food and water, to Gaza by air and sea to be delivered through the Rafah border crossing and has assured that deliveries will continue throughout Ramadan.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Fidan also said the global system is on the brink of a transformation, which is why crises and wars have taken an unprecedented shape. He continued by pointing to the fact that major actors in the current global system fail to provide any solutions to ongoing problems and instead focus on their own agendas.

“Furthermore, it is evident that nobody can independently handle the existing geostrategic challenges,” Fidan said, adding that region-based solutions seem the only viable option.

Turkish officials frequently criticize global organizations, including the U.N. Security Council for their inefficiency in addressing ongoing problems in the world. They suggest that a major overhaul of the system is necessary for a more fair representation of all countries/regions.

Fidan also hailed Azerbaijan’s “key” role in the Caucasus, saying that Ankara supports Baku’s energy projects.

“Azerbaijan also plays a significant role in the energy security of Europe,” he said.

Regarding Libya, Fidan said the administrations in the country’s east and west cannot remain divided forever.

He signaled that Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other actors may come together to discuss the future of Libya, as he said he’s optimistic about hearing positive news from the country in the near future.