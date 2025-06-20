Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Nations on Friday condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran, warning they posed a serious threat to global security and the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Speaking at an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız said, “Türkiye condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks conducted by Israel against Iran. These acts represent a manifest violation of the U.N. Charter.”

Yıldız called the situation “deeply troubling,” particularly in light of Israel’s nuclear opacity. “It is alarming that a non-NPT state, which maintains deliberate ambiguity regarding its nuclear arsenal, is attacking safeguarded nuclear infrastructure in a state party to the NPT,” he said. “This recklessness strikes at the heart of the global non-proliferation regime.”

He urged the international community to unite in calling on Israel to join the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state and to accept full verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Yıldız also criticized Israel’s targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them “unprecedented” and in direct violation of international law and IAEA agreements. He noted that the agency’s verification efforts inside Iran have already been “impeded.”

“A wider regional collision would aggravate the risk of nuclear or radiological spillover and mass displacement,” he warned. “It would disrupt global trade, endanger energy security, and imperil transportation routes amid an already volatile climate.”

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to diplomacy, Yıldız said, “We continue to believe that diplomacy is the sole sensible path forward.”

He also emphasized that the crisis in Gaza must not be sidelined. “Israel’s assault on Iran cannot obscure the ongoing crimes being committed against the Palestinian people,” he said. “Imposing peace is no longer a mere option; it is an imperative to preserve the credibility of the UN system and to safeguard international law.”