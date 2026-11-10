Türkiye on Tuesday called on the Greek Cypriot administration to adopt a more constructive approach to resolving longstanding disputes on the island, welcoming progress in confidence-building measures following trilateral talks on Cyprus.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said the meeting brought together Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman, the Greek Cypriot leader and the U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy on Monday.

"We welcome the fact that the trilateral meeting held yesterday (Nov. 9) on the island between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman, the Greek Cypriot leader and the U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy addressed areas of cooperation aimed at building trust between the two sides, an issue on which the Turkish side has placed particular emphasis," Keçeli said on X.

Keçeli noted that limited progress had been made on opening new crossing points, an issue on the agenda for the past year and a half.

He said discussions on the issue were part of a cooperation process launched in line with a proposal by the U.N. secretary-general.

"Further progress on areas of cooperation, including crossing points, at the trilateral meeting planned between the two leaders and the U.N. secretary-general in the coming period will be possible if the Greek Cypriot side changes its uncompromising stance," he added.