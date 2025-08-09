Muslim nations must work in total unison and mobilize the international community to stop Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in El Alamein with his Egyptian counterpart after meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Fidan also said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had been called to an emergency meeting.

Fidan also condemned Israel's intentions, saying: "We completely reject (Israel's) intention to fully occupy Gaza; this plan is a new phase of Israel's expansionist and genocidal policy."

He added: "As Türkiye and Egypt, we will continue to stand against such scenarios."

Highlighting humanitarian efforts, Fidan also noted: "We have sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian aid for our brothers in Gaza to date. We thank Egypt for its close cooperation in delivering the aid."

Abdelatty similarly reiterated Egypt’s commitment “to unite efforts and employ all available means to confront the Israeli occupation plan and its repercussions.”

He emphasized the "shared condemnation of Israel's decision to occupy Gaza."

Abdelatty said Egypt was in consensus with Türkiye on ways to tackle the ongoing crises affecting the region.

He described the current phase of Egypt-Türkiye relations as a "significant moment of strategic alignment."