Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara is intensifying efforts for lasting regional stability through coordinated action with its neighbors, while warning against Israel’s attempts to undermine diplomatic initiatives, during a joint news conference in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Speaking in the capital Ankara, Fidan stressed that Türkiye views its security and stability as complementary to Syria's, highlighting the importance of close cooperation amid escalating regional tensions.

He noted that recent developments have required greater coordination among regional actors, as conflicts continue to test the region’s resilience. Referring to the U.S. and Israeli-led war against Iran that began on Feb. 28, Fidan said it has posed one of the most serious challenges in recent history, with global repercussions.

Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has maintained close diplomatic engagement with neighboring countries and international partners to help end the conflict, he added, welcoming a cease-fire reached with the support of Pakistan’s initiative.

Fidan underscored that upcoming talks in Pakistan will require a constructive, flexible and patient approach from all sides, urging actors to draw lessons from recent crises.

He also warned against Israel’s actions aimed at sabotaging negotiation efforts, calling for a calm and rational response while stressing that the international community must remain vigilant.

“Israel is carrying out its genocide in Gaza into Lebanon,” Fidan said, expressing hope that a cease-fire would become permanent and extend to Lebanon as well.

Highlighting broader regional dynamics, Fidan voiced support for normalization efforts between Iran and Gulf countries, emphasizing the need to establish a durable peace and security architecture.

Turning to Syria, he described the country’s stability as a cornerstone of the region, noting that the Syrian people have endured 14 years of conflict and made significant progress toward political and economic reconstruction following what he called a historic turning point in December 2024.

Fidan said Türkiye’s recent engagements with Syria are driven by the goal of shielding the country from ongoing regional crises and ensuring long-term stability.