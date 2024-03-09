The seventh meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism in Washington highlighted the importance of coming up with a solution to end the crisis in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"Türkiye and the U.S. in a joint statement emphasize the importance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, and to immediately overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the ministry said in the statement released after the meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.

The statement also added that the countries relaunched the Türkiye-U.S. Counterterrorism Consultations to "expand cooperation against terrorism that threatens both countries' national security.”

"Türkiye and the U.S. announce they will capitalize on opportunities to advance defense industry cooperation,” the statement also said on economic cooperation.

The ministry added: "Türkiye, U.S. affirm the importance of developing bilateral forums to improve and deepen economic cooperation.”