Türkiye and the U.S. are on the same page regarding the harms of the sanctions imposed by Washington under the scope of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which are a roadblock on bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's (AA) Editor's Desk, Fidan criticized Türkiye's exclusion from the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, following its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

"The U.S. sale of F-35 aircraft to Türkiye is stuck due to CAATSA sanctions. Both sides agree that this issue has become a hindrance to their bilateral relationship," Fidan said.

The minister noted that both sides have made proposals to resolve the issue, saying: "Our goal is to exit CAATSA because our Defense Industry Presidency is currently subject to CAATSA."

The F-35 program is a joint, multinational acquisition program intended to develop and field a family of next-generation strike fighter aircraft. Seven partner nations – the U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway – contribute to the F-35's development, production and sustainment.

Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended because of a dispute about Ankara buying S-400 Russian air defense after its efforts to buy U.S. Patriot missiles were rebuffed.